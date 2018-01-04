Critically injured woman found in Richmond Street building stairwell

A woman suffering life-threatening injuries was discovered in the stairwell of a building near the Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood early Thursday, Jan. 4.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to hospital after arriving at the Richmond Street building, near Queen Street and Strachan Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators remained at the scene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Toronto Police Services had yet to release any further details about the incident as of that time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). A free Crime Stoppers mobile app is also available on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

