Woman murdered in Etobicoke's Richview Park area

News 09:07 AM Etobicoke Guardian

A man has been arrested in the death of an Etobicoke woman Toronto police initially called suspicious, but have now deemed a homicide.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive area around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 for a medical complaint, but arrived to find a woman in her 70s with severe injuries and without vital signs. Toronto Paramedic Services later pronounced her dead.

A man, in his 80s, was reportedly taken to hospital before police arrested him and charged him with murder.

