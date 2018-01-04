Woman followed, sexually assaulted in Scarborough early New Year's Day

A Toronto man has been charged after a woman was followed into a building and sexually assaulted in Scarborough early New Year’s Day.

Toronto police were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. According to police, a 45-year-old woman was followed into a building by a man who grabbed her, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The man reportedly fled when the assault was interrupted.

Israel "Allan" Ndikumana, 33, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 2 and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and failing to comply with recognizance. His arrest was announced Thursday, Jan. 4.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 41 Division police at 416-808-4100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

