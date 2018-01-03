Greektown pub Court Jester shuts down following death of co-owner

She offered her condolences to everyone who was close to Siuta and expressed her gratitude to The Court Jester for keeping her “well fed and well hydrated (or dehydrated) over the years.”

“You all will be missed,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.

During a Facebook interview, she said she’ll always remember going in to the pub to check out what Siuta was planning to cook for that week’s food specials.

“He always had great comfort food on (the menu) and it was always great. This man had a way to my belly,” said Mitchell, adding she remembers how excited Siuta was to get a meat smoker.

”I always told him how great of a cook he was and will miss his smile when he said thank you. The Jester will never be the same without him there and it makes sense the Jester cannot continue without him. I hope the Jester family can move on and start new endeavours with the memory of Steve in mind.”

The Court Jester was Pocket resident Mike Kearns’ favourite pub for several years.

“I have been going there for its entire existence on The Danforth. Steve and the Jester will be greatly missed,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kearns said he’ll remember Siuta as an “awesome” and “generous guy” who bought toys for the children of his regulars, apologized profusely and paid for your meal if something wasn’t right, and bought you a drink on your birthday.

“(Steve) was just great with everybody. There are not enough of those type of people in the service industry,” said Kearns, who was also a big fan of the pub’s food and its “fabulous” staff.

Funeral arrangements for Siuta are still being organized at this time.