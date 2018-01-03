Greektown pub Court Jester shuts down following death of co-owner

A well-known pub that has called Danforth’s Greektown home for two decades has closed its doors forever as a result of the death of its kitchen manager and co-owner, Steve “Argo-Nut” Siuta.
Known for its board games, beer selection, and burgers, The Court Jester at 681 Danforth Ave., just east of Pape Avenue, shared the news in a Jan. 2 Facebook post addressed to patrons and friends.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Siuta, head chef and patriarch of The Court Jester. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed,” the note read.
“We would like to thank everyone for their loyalty and support for over two decades. We are truly blessed for all the wonderful friendships we have formed over the years.”
According to a GoFundMe campaign, which was created to help pay for his medical bills, Siuta struggled with a number of health issues and had recently been admitted to hospital where he’d undergone two operations.
Siuta and the local pub were both well-known and well-loved by many. In the last 24 hours, dozens of people have posted messages of condolence and remembrance on The Court Jester’s Facebook page. The Mirror reached out to several of them to share their thoughts.
Longtime patron James Woods said he’ll remember Siuta as a friendly man who was “always quick to chat while running the kitchen.”
“We’ll miss dropping by for a drink and a chat with Stephanie, Erin, or Lawrie, or any of the other fab staff members,” Woods, who works near the pub and lives in the Upper Beach, wrote on Facebook.
“Steve and the Jester will be sorely missed.”
Monika Mitchell lived in the Danforth area and ran a business just across the street from the pub until about a year ago.
She offered her condolences to everyone who was close to Siuta and expressed her gratitude to The Court Jester for keeping her “well fed and well hydrated (or dehydrated) over the years.”
“You all will be missed,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.
During a Facebook interview, she said she’ll always remember going in to the pub to check out what Siuta was planning to cook for that week’s food specials.
“He always had great comfort food on (the menu) and it was always great. This man had a way to my belly,” said Mitchell, adding she remembers how excited Siuta was to get a meat smoker.
”I always told him how great of a cook he was and will miss his smile when he said thank you. The Jester will never be the same without him there and it makes sense the Jester cannot continue without him. I hope the Jester family can move on and start new endeavours with the memory of Steve in mind.”
The Court Jester was Pocket resident Mike Kearns’ favourite pub for several years.
“I have been going there for its entire existence on The Danforth. Steve and the Jester will be greatly missed,” he wrote on Facebook.
Kearns said he’ll remember Siuta as an “awesome” and “generous guy” who bought toys for the children of his regulars, apologized profusely and paid for your meal if something wasn’t right, and bought you a drink on your birthday.
“(Steve) was just great with everybody. There are not enough of those type of people in the service industry,” said Kearns, who was also a big fan of the pub’s food and its “fabulous” staff.
Funeral arrangements for Siuta are still being organized at this time.
