Queens Quay marijuana dispensary raided by Toronto police

Another marijuana dispensary has been raided in Toronto, police announced Wednesday, Jan. 3.
A search warrant was reportedly executed by Toronto police at the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Queens Quay West at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
During the search, police allegedly seized loose cannabis, as well as cannabis cigarettes, hash, shatter and cannabis-derived food and products. Almost $4,500 was also allegedly seized.
A Toronto man and Mount Hope man have been arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking marijuana, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 14 Division police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Another marijuana dispensary has been raided in Toronto, police announced Wednesday, Jan. 3.
A search warrant was reportedly executed by Toronto police at the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Queens Quay West at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
During the search, police allegedly seized loose cannabis, as well as cannabis cigarettes, hash, shatter and cannabis-derived food and products. Almost $4,500 was also allegedly seized.
A Toronto man and Mount Hope man have been arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking marijuana, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 14 Division police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Another marijuana dispensary has been raided in Toronto, police announced Wednesday, Jan. 3.
A search warrant was reportedly executed by Toronto police at the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Queens Quay West at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
During the search, police allegedly seized loose cannabis, as well as cannabis cigarettes, hash, shatter and cannabis-derived food and products. Almost $4,500 was also allegedly seized.
A Toronto man and Mount Hope man have been arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking marijuana, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 14 Division police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.