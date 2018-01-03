Queens Quay marijuana dispensary raided by Toronto police

Another marijuana dispensary has been raided in Toronto, police announced Wednesday, Jan. 3.

A search warrant was reportedly executed by Toronto police at the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Queens Quay West at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

During the search, police allegedly seized loose cannabis, as well as cannabis cigarettes, hash, shatter and cannabis-derived food and products. Almost $4,500 was also allegedly seized.

A Toronto man and Mount Hope man have been arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking marijuana, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.