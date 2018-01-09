UPDATE: Missing boy, 17, last seen in Scarborough found

A missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough has been found.

Finch Van Eeden had been last seen in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues Thursday, Dec. 21.

He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and short blond hair.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.