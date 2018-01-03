Police ask for help finding missing boy, 17, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Finch Van Eeden was last seen in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and short blond hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Finch Van Eeden was last seen in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and short blond hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Finch Van Eeden was last seen in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and short blond hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.