Police ask for help finding missing boy, 17, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.

Finch Van Eeden was last seen in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues Thursday, Dec. 21.

He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, blue eyes and short blond hair.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.