Mayor Tory asks federal government to open Moss Park for homeless

Mayor John Tory and city staff should know by Thursday, Jan. 4 whether the city can open a 100-bed emergency homeless shelter at the Moss Park Armoury – what would be the seventh emergency shelter that the city is opening to deal with the growing homelessness crisis in the city.

“The federally owned armouries have always been and remain an option,” Mayor John Tory told reporters Jan. 3. “Staff has been in touch with armed forces personnel since December and based on their advice yesterday, they will now be requesting from the federal government that the Moss Park Armoury be made available as a 24-hour respite centre for up to 100 beds until April 15.”

Tory's statement marks a reversal from Toronto Council's position arrived at in December, to not ask the federal government to open the doors of the military facility in downtown Toronto, but instead look for other options to deal with the homeless crisis: specifically, spending $10.6 million opening 400 new beds.

But pressure mounted as the thermometer dropped over the holidays, and following a weekend mixup in which people were mistakenly turned away from the shelter system in the belief that it was full, Tory announced the change.