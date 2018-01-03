Missing boy, 14, last seen in Etobicoke's Rexdale area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area.

Tyrese Phillips was last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and James Garland Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, green braces and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red toque and grey-and-black bubble jacket.