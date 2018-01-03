Missing boy, 14, last seen in Etobicoke's Rexdale area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area.
Tyrese Phillips was last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and James Garland Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
He was described by police as five-foot-seven and 120 pounds with a thin build, green braces and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red toque and grey-and-black bubble jacket.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 3, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 23 Division police at 416-808-2300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
