Man, 71, critical after being hit by vehicle on Brimley in Scarborough

A 71-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Toronto police were called to the scene on Brimley Road, south of Heather Road, at 5:18 p.m.

According to police, the man was crossing Brimley when he was hit by a 2006 Toyota being driven north on Brimley by a 64-year-old man.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.