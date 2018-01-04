East Toronto Francophone parents list conditions for Greenwood site

However, the coalition is willing to accept the Greenwood School site if the following four demands, which were outlined in a Dec. 18 letter sent to members of Viamonde’s leadership team as well as Ontario’s Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter, are met.

They include: the exclusive use of Felstead Park during school hours as well as some mornings and evenings as well as the construction of a track, and the installation of bleachers and a fence; a pedestrian walkway linking the school to Felstead Park; the construction of a dedicated auditorium; and the addition of a new well-lit cafeteria and a new resource centre. The group also wants to see more windows added throughout the building.

“This is our counter-offer,” said Doucet, noting about 40 francophone families from the city’s east end provided feedback on Viamonde’s plan, which was unveiled in late November.

In the last year, the group has also researched six possible sites in the east end that could work for a new French high school/community hub. They include a portion of Stan Wadlow Park near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues, a portion of the Main Sewage Treatment Playground near Coxwell and Eastern avenues, the Birchcliff Quarry Lands near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues, a parking lot in Woodbine Park, the TTC garage at Coxwell and Danforth avenues, and 1 and 2 Thora Ave., which is also near Danforth and Victoria park avenues.

“We are in the business of offering solutions and giving Conseil Scolaire Viamonde and the province the pulse of the community,” Doucet added.

The provincial Ministry of Education is expected to announce the recipients of its 2017 Capital Priorities funding in the coming weeks. During a recent interview, Doucet said the Coalition PESQ wants to ensure its expectations are heard loud and clear before that happens.

Back in June, the grassroots group also announced it was taking the Ontario Ministry of Education to court to fight for their right to an equivalent French-language high school in Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth. On June 13, 2017, constitutional lawyer Nicolas Rouleau filed a notice of application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on behalf of Doucet and the Coalition PESQ.

“They’re on notice,” she reiterated, adding the final documents are now in the process of being prepared and sent to the courts.

The Mirror also reached out to Viamonde for comment. In an email, a spokesperson said they need more time to “analyse the Coalition document” before providing a response.



