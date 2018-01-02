Toronto shelter staff promise better communication after bed mix-up

As Toronto's ombudsman prepares to take a hard look at Toronto's shelter system, senior city staff are promising to fix communication problems that led to homeless people being turned away despite availability of a small number of beds Dec. 30.

“This is a complex system and I know our staff are doing their best but one thing I'm concerned about is reports about communications problems within our system,” said Paul Raftis, Toronto's general manager of shelter and support services at a Jan. 2 news conference. “Information needs to be accurate.”

Raftis was speaking to the media just two days after reports emerged that people looking for shelter Dec. 30 were mistakenly told there were not spaces in Toronto's shelter system.

Earlier in December, Toronto opened up a 100 bed facility at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place – after Toronto council decided not to ask the federal government to open up the armouries and create as many as 1,000 beds.

Mayor John Tory and Toronto council faced criticism from activists for making that call, and on Saturday social media was abuzz with reports from the Moss Park safe injection site that staff had indicated there were no beds.

However, there was space: 40 spots at the Better Living Centre and elsewhere. Mayor John Tory issued a statement Sunday supporting city staff and the shelter plan, which has been running at 95 per cent occupancy – five per cent over the city's target of just 90 per cent occupancy.

Trinity-Spadina Councillor Joe Cressy said the city is “failing” on housing and moving too slowly.

“On every level the City of Toronto is failing on the housing front at the moment,” said Cressy. “The shelter system is over our 90 per cent occupancy target every night.”

On Jan. 2, Raftis noted the city has never been able to reach that target, and is working to build and expand the shelter system in the face of a 30 per cent increase in demand over the past year.

Raftis said that should it become necessary, the city will look at opening more beds and that could include revisiting the idea of requesting the federal government to open the armories.