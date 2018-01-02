Reward for info in 1997 North York murder of Gracelyn Greenidge

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 1997 North York murder of Gracelyn Greenidge.

The award was announced by Toronto police Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Greenidge, a 41-year-old nursing assistant, was found murdered in her apartment at 50 Driftwood Ave. the evening of July 29, 1997. She died from blunt force trauma.

She was found by a colleague who became concerned when Greenidge didn’t show up for work at a Christie Street seniors’ residence. She was last seen alive while leaving work at 11:30 p.m. July 28.

A DNA profile of a male suspect was developed from evidence found at the scene, but has yet to strike a match.

“We have the killer’s DNA, now we just need a name to go with the DNA, nothing more,” Detective Sergeant Stacy Gallant said. “Anyone who knew Gracelyn who did not speak to the police during the original investigation is asked to contact cold case investigators immediately. You may have the key to this case and not realize it.”

Det. Sgt. Gallant believes there are people who know who killed Greenidge.

“It has been over 20 years since this murder occurred," he said. "It is time to step up and help solve this case."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.



