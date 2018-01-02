City hosts meeting on 30-storey development proposal near Main-Danforth

East Toronto residents are invited to learn more about and give input on a planning application for 286-294 Main St., just south of Danforth Avenue.

A meeting on the proposed 30-storey mixed-use building is set for Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave. at Main Street. The community consultation will begin with an open house at 6:30 p.m.

All are welcome.

According to a recent newsletter by Ward 32 Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon, the city is also going to be doing an area-specific study along Main Street between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East. This study, which is aimed to complement the ongoing Danforth Avenue Planning Study and will take a closer look at built form and public realm standards specific to this area, will also be presented at the Jan. 9 meeting.