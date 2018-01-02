Toronto police appeal for info after fatal single-car crash on Bayview

Toronto police are appealing for information after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bayview Avenue early New Year’s Day.

At 1:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, police were called to the scene of the crash on Bayview, north of Pottery Road.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was driving a 2000 BMW 328i south on Bayview, approaching Pottery, when the car mounted the centre median, crossed the north lanes and rolled into a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown what caused him to lose control of the car. Police appealed for information Tuesday, Jan. 2.