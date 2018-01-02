Toronto police appeal for info after fatal single-car crash on Bayview

Toronto police are appealing for information after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bayview Avenue early New Year’s Day.
At 1:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, police were called to the scene of the crash on Bayview, north of Pottery Road.
According to police, a 38-year-old man was driving a 2000 BMW 328i south on Bayview, approaching Pottery, when the car mounted the centre median, crossed the north lanes and rolled into a ditch.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown what caused him to lose control of the car. Police appealed for information Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
