Woman possibly assaulted near Toronto's Exhibition Place New Year's Day

Toronto police are appealing for help identifying a woman who may have been assaulted near Exhibition Place early New Year’s Day.

At 4:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, police were called for a person in crisis in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Fleet Street.

According to police, a possibly barefoot woman was found crying on the street and fled when offered help.

She was described by police as white, five-foot-five and 120 pounds with long red hair. She appeared to be in her late teens, police added, and was wearing a beige dress and black jacket, and had black high-heels.