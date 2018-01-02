Toronto's Fort York Food Bank looks for new home

Every morning, Rene Thomas opens Fort York Food Bank’s doors to serves its clients.

But by the end of February, she won’t open those doors anymore as the volunteer-run Toronto food bank has to search for a new home as its current lease will not be extended.

“There’s a huge need (for this food bank),” she said. “Hopefully we find a place close by.”

Fort York Food Bank serves approximately 1,000 clients every month out of its 3,000-square foot location near Dundas and Bathurst streets. It serves an area from Dovercourt Road to Yonge Street, and Bloor Street to Fleet Street.

“The food bank is needed badly here." - Mike Schoonheyt, program manager at Fort York Food Bank

Mike Schoonheyt, program manager, said he was in shock when he heard the news just before Christmas.

“The food bank is needed badly here,” he said. “We’re one of very few that are on the west end of Yonge (Street).”

Julie LeJeune, co-chair of the food bank’s volunteer board, said they’ve had a "really good" relationship with their landlord.

“Twelve years before, we were just across the street and then we moved and clients had a hard time finding us,” she said. “The location really is important because clients know where we are … we are hoping to stay very close to our current location.”

The landlord did not return Metroland Media's request for comment.

LeJeune said they’ve reached out to community partners to help find a similar space.