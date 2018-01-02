Toronto police release video of arson suspect after East York car fire

Toronto police have released security video and asked for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect after a car was set on fire in East York.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, police were called for a vehicle fire in the area of O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue.
According to police, a man smashed a window of a car parked in a residential driveway, doused the car with gas and set it on fire.
The suspect, who investigators are concerned may have been seriously hurt, reportedly fled in a white, four-door sedan. He was described by police as wearing a dark jacket, gloves and black boots.
Police released video and asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
