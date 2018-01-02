Police warn of thefts from vehicles in East York

Toronto police are advising the public of a number from thefts from vehicles in East York.

The most targeted area is bounded by Broadview, Woodbine, Mortimer avenues and O’Connor Drive. Police are also aware of thefts from vehicles north of O’Connor Drive between Donlands and Woodbine avenues.

In a Facebook post, 54 Division reminded people to always lock their vehicles and to not store any valuables inside vehicles. People are also urged to not leave anything on display in their vehicle like loose change, cigarettes, sunglasses, CDs, cell phones, cameras, and even clothing, which can all be appealing to thieves. Remote portable accessories like stereo face plates should also be locked in the trunk or brought inside.

Also, a spare key should also never be hidden inside your vehicle.

Further, drivers are encouraged to park in a well-lit area at night, remove the ignition key, and activate the steering lock.

If you use a garage, make sure it’s locked.

It’s also wise to install motion sensor lights to illuminate your vehicle and garage area.

At this time of the year, people often warm up their vehicles before venturing out. Motorists are reminded to never leave their vehicle unattended while it is running.

“Don’t give a thief an opportunity to steal your vehicle,” 54 Division wrote.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.