UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Scarborough, known to frequent Parkdale found

A missing 51-year-old man last seen in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood has been found.

Jean Claude Paquette had been last seen in the area of Lakeland Crescent and Thornbeck Drive at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

He was described by police as six-foot with a heavy build, brown eyes and white goatee and chinstrap beard. He had been last seen wearing a black parka, and was said to be known to frequent the area of Spencer and Springhurst avenues in Parkdale.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 2, noting investigators were concerned for his safety