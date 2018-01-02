Missing man last seen in Scarborough known to frequent Parkdale

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 51-year-old man last seen in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood.

Jean Claude Paquette was last seen in the area of Lakeland Crescent and Thornbeck Drive at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

He was described by police as six-foot with a heavy build, brown eyes and white goatee and chinstrap beard. He was last seen wearing a black parka, and is known to frequent the area of Spencer and Springhurst avenues in Parkdale.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 2.