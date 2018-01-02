Police ask for help finding missing boy, 16, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.

Nathaniel Bell was last seen in the area of Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

He was described by police as approximately six-foot and 175 pounds with a fair complexion, medium build and short brown hair.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 2, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.