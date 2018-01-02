Police ask for help finding missing boy, 16, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Nathaniel Bell was last seen in the area of Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as approximately six-foot and 175 pounds with a fair complexion, medium build and short brown hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 2, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Nathaniel Bell was last seen in the area of Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as approximately six-foot and 175 pounds with a fair complexion, medium build and short brown hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 2, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough.
Nathaniel Bell was last seen in the area of Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.
He was described by police as approximately six-foot and 175 pounds with a fair complexion, medium build and short brown hair.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 2, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.