Pedestrian seriously hurt in New Year's Day hit-and-run in North York

One person is in custody following a hit-and-run in North York late Monday, Jan. 1 that left a pedestrian with a serious leg injury.

Toronto police said a vehicle spun out of control and hit another vehicle before striking a female pedestrian around 11 p.m. near Yonge Street and York Mills Road.

A white car was seen fleeing the area, but a driver returned to the scene and was taken into custody, police reported.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.