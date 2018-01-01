Firefighters rescue cat after quickly dousing fire at Danforth and Woodbine

No one was injured after a fire broke out at the back of a commercial/industrial building near Danforth and Woodbine avenues late last night.
At 11:21 p.m., Toronto Fire was dispatched to 1880/1882 Danforth Ave., which is between Aldridge and West Lynn avenues, after a passerby reported the smell of smoke coming from the back of an army surplus store.
Once there, firefighters located a porch on fire and upgraded the fire to a one-alarm occurrence, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told Metroland Media Toronto.
“We knocked the fire down quickly and we ventilated the building,” he said.
Powell also said firefighters searched the site and gave the all clear.
Crews did locate a cat in a washroom. The kitty appears to be OK.
The cause of the blaze and the cost of the damages it incurred are still under investigation.
