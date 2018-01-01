Firefighters rescue cat after quickly dousing fire at Danforth and Woodbine

No one was injured after a fire broke out at the back of a commercial/industrial building near Danforth and Woodbine avenues late last night.

At 11:21 p.m., Toronto Fire was dispatched to 1880/1882 Danforth Ave., which is between Aldridge and West Lynn avenues, after a passerby reported the smell of smoke coming from the back of an army surplus store.

Once there, firefighters located a porch on fire and upgraded the fire to a one-alarm occurrence, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told Metroland Media Toronto.

“We knocked the fire down quickly and we ventilated the building,” he said.