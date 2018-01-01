Male driver killed in rollover near Toronto Brick Works

Less than two hours into 2018, Toronto reported its first motor vehicle death.

Around 1:30 a.m. today, a man was killed after the car he was driving rolled over near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road in the Don Valley, near the Evergreen Brick Works.

According to Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson, a car flipped over and landed in a ditch.

The Toronto Police Service’s Operations Centre reported that the driver, who was the vehicle's lone occupant, was located without vital signs absent and suffering from “grave” injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.