Man, 30, missing from downtown Toronto Chinatown

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man last seen Saturday evening in downtown Chinatown.
Mustafa Warsame’s last known whereabouts is near College Street and Spadina Avenue.
He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
Warsame is described as having a brown complexion, 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a thin beard and a missing tooth.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black jeans.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
