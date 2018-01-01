Man, 30, missing from downtown Toronto Chinatown

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man last seen Saturday evening in downtown Chinatown.

Mustafa Warsame’s last known whereabouts is near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

Warsame is described as having a brown complexion, 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a thin beard and a missing tooth.