Man, 30, missing from downtown Toronto Chinatown

News 09:46 AM by Toronto Newsroom City Centre Mirror

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man last seen Saturday evening in downtown Chinatown.

Mustafa Warsame’s last known whereabouts is near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

Warsame is described as having a brown complexion, 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a thin beard and a missing tooth.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Man, 30, missing from downtown Toronto Chinatown

Mustafa Warsame last seen near College Street and Spadina Avenue

News 09:46 AM by Toronto Newsroom City Centre Mirror

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man last seen Saturday evening in downtown Chinatown.

Mustafa Warsame’s last known whereabouts is near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

Warsame is described as having a brown complexion, 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a thin beard and a missing tooth.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Man, 30, missing from downtown Toronto Chinatown

Mustafa Warsame last seen near College Street and Spadina Avenue

News 09:46 AM by Toronto Newsroom City Centre Mirror

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man last seen Saturday evening in downtown Chinatown.

Mustafa Warsame’s last known whereabouts is near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

He was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

Warsame is described as having a brown complexion, 5’6” and 160 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a thin beard and a missing tooth.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.