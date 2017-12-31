Advocates call on Toronto mayor to #OpenTheArmouries for shelter

Despite the ongoing deep freeze, Toronto Mayor John Tory and some city councillors are getting a lot of heat for their decision to not support using the city’s armouries and other federal buildings to shelter the homeless during the coldest months of the year.
Back in October, Toronto City Council voted down a motion by Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam to formally ask the federal government to open armouries and other federal buildings in the city for shelter.
That decision has not sat well with more than 30,000 people who have signed an online petition created a year ago by anti-poverty activist/street nurse Cathy Crowe that calls on Tory to seek federal permission to use Toronto’s armouries as emergency shelters. Several other groups and individuals have also come forward to lend their support to this plan.
“People believe us,” she told Metroland Media Toronto late this afternoon.
Crowe, who spent three “painful” hours doing outreach work outside this afternoon, said in extreme cold conditions like Toronto has seen in recent days there’s no more time for miscommunication or confusion when it comes to getting homeless people off the streets.
East Toronto resident Gillian Kolla witnessed the crisis first hand as a volunteer for the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society (OPS), which since Aug. 12 has operated an overdose prevention site at Moss Park.
Last night, several people came to the Toronto OPS’ trailer at the edge of Moss Park to keep warm as the temperature dipped to minus 22 degrees.
Kolla said she tried several times to find a shelter bed for some of the street-involved people who had come there for help. She said this has been the case for the last three days.
“There was nowhere to go,” said Kolla, who has volunteered at the harm-reduction program since it opened five months ago.
“I tried calling the (110-bed emergency shelter at) the Better Living Centre and then Central Intake line. When I called, they said under no uncertain terms that there was no capacity anywhere.”
As a last resort, Kolla said she was told to send people to the city’s Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre at 129 Peter St., which can accommodate about 25 people, when the overdose prevention program closed for the night at 10 p.m.
“The Moss Park Armouries would have been an ideal situation for a respite shelter,” she said, adding she feels for everyone impacted by this difficult time, including overworked shelter workers.
In a statement released shortly before 5 p.m., Tory said the city feels the winter respite shelter offered at Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre is the right way to address the need for more emergency shelter spaces during the colder months.
“Our expert staff continue to believe the Better Living Centre is a better option for a winter respite than the armouries. The Better Living Centre can accommodate 110 people right now, it is open 24/7, and it is a city-owned site. I continue to support our hard working shelter staff in deciding when and if extra capacity is required,” Tory said in the release.
He also went on to say that while shelter occupancy was at 95 per cent last night, the system is “coping with that demand.”
“According to staff, there were around 60 spaces available at the Better Living Centre overnight and the women's respite on Cowan Ave., along with around 20 to 30 spaces at the Peter St. Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre,” he said.
“Staff have been working throughout the day to clarify information about where people can find shelter in the city and to let people know that shelter is available.”
Tory also noted that the City’s outreach team would be visiting the Moss Park overdose prevention site tonight before it closes at 10 p.m. to “ensure anyone who needs shelter is able to access it.”
“I appreciate the advocacy and outpouring of emotion from people who want to help Toronto's homeless population. I share the desire to make sure we are doing everything possible to help people who find themselves homeless in Toronto,” said Tory, who thanked city shelter staff and everyone working in the shelter system for the work they’ve done to deal with the “unprecedented demand” in the last year.
“Their work is saving lives and will continue to save lives," he said.
Because of all of the media attention and public pressure (scores of people have taken to social media and are using the hashtag #OpenTheArmouries), Crowe said she’s confident the tide may turn very soon and that the Fort York and Moss Park armouries could open as emergency shelter spaces as soon as possible.
