Advocates call on Toronto mayor to #OpenTheArmouries for shelter

As a last resort, Kolla said she was told to send people to the city’s Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre at 129 Peter St., which can accommodate about 25 people, when the overdose prevention program closed for the night at 10 p.m.

“The Moss Park Armouries would have been an ideal situation for a respite shelter,” she said, adding she feels for everyone impacted by this difficult time, including overworked shelter workers.

In a statement released shortly before 5 p.m., Tory said the city feels the winter respite shelter offered at Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre is the right way to address the need for more emergency shelter spaces during the colder months.

“Our expert staff continue to believe the Better Living Centre is a better option for a winter respite than the armouries. The Better Living Centre can accommodate 110 people right now, it is open 24/7, and it is a city-owned site. I continue to support our hard working shelter staff in deciding when and if extra capacity is required,” Tory said in the release.

He also went on to say that while shelter occupancy was at 95 per cent last night, the system is “coping with that demand.”

“According to staff, there were around 60 spaces available at the Better Living Centre overnight and the women's respite on Cowan Ave., along with around 20 to 30 spaces at the Peter St. Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre,” he said.

“Staff have been working throughout the day to clarify information about where people can find shelter in the city and to let people know that shelter is available.”

Tory also noted that the City’s outreach team would be visiting the Moss Park overdose prevention site tonight before it closes at 10 p.m. to “ensure anyone who needs shelter is able to access it.”

“I appreciate the advocacy and outpouring of emotion from people who want to help Toronto's homeless population. I share the desire to make sure we are doing everything possible to help people who find themselves homeless in Toronto,” said Tory, who thanked city shelter staff and everyone working in the shelter system for the work they’ve done to deal with the “unprecedented demand” in the last year.

“Their work is saving lives and will continue to save lives," he said.

Because of all of the media attention and public pressure (scores of people have taken to social media and are using the hashtag #OpenTheArmouries), Crowe said she’s confident the tide may turn very soon and that the Fort York and Moss Park armouries could open as emergency shelter spaces as soon as possible.