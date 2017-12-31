Toronto police release images of woman wanted in TTC assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation into an alleged assault on a TTC driver back in late November.
This morning, police released security images of the woman.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 around 3:15 a.m. near Yonge and King streets.
According to investigators, a woman boarded a TTC bus at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, sat near the back, and fell asleep. When she awoke, the woman reportedly started yelling and swearing at the driver, and then spat in his face before fleeing the bus.
She is described as about 30 years old with dark hair. The suspect was last seen wearing dark tights, a light-coloured waist-length winter jacket with a hood that has fur around the edge and a thick black line down the centre, and a shirt that hangs down below the bottom of the jacket. The woman was also seen carrying clothing under her arm and a white-and-green reusable shopping bag.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
