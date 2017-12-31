Toronto police release images of woman wanted in TTC assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation into an alleged assault on a TTC driver back in late November.

This morning, police released security images of the woman.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 around 3:15 a.m. near Yonge and King streets.

According to investigators, a woman boarded a TTC bus at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, sat near the back, and fell asleep. When she awoke, the woman reportedly started yelling and swearing at the driver, and then spat in his face before fleeing the bus.