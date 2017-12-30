Stolen Presto fare cards can't be used, says Metrolinx

Hundreds of Presto fare cards, each pre-loaded to $20, have been stolen.

But Metrolinx, the provincial government agency that manages and integrates road and public transport in the Golden Horseshoe region, warns they cannot be used.

“We have determined that none of the cards are in use as yet and we have initiated a blocking action, so if sold, the cards will be of no value to the purchaser,” the agency said in a Friday news release.

Metrolinx said it first became aware of the theft of about 1,100 of the pre-loaded cards from a third-party vendor on Wednesday.

“Transit Safety Officers and operations staff from Metrolinx are working very closely with the vendor and the Toronto Police Service to investigate the theft. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information about the theft can be discussed at this time.”

In the news release, Metrolinx also assured customers that the “safety and security of the Presto system is a top priority” and reminded transit users to “beware of any offers from sources other than authorized Presto retailers.”

The agency also offered the following security tips:

• Only purchase Presto cards online at www.prestocard.ca, from fare media vending machines that dispense Presto cards, or in person at authorized customer service outlets listed at www.prestocard.ca

• Never purchase a Presto card from online auction websites;

• Do not purchase a used Presto card from a stranger;