Recently opened Better Living Centre shelter half-empty amid frigid cold

Crowe also criticized the city’s transportation efforts, arguing that there should be “extra street outreach teams with vans” taking people to the centre.

More than 5,400 people are staying in shelters in Toronto, according to the city. So far, 80 homeless people have died in 2017.

City councillor Joe Mihevc told the Star that “we have built enough capacity to deal with the demand that was there on the street” Thursday night.

“I’m not sure what else we could do,” said Mihevc, who serves as the mayor’s poverty reduction advocate.

He said street outreach teams encouraged people to go to shelters Thursday night, when temperatures fell to -16C, with 36 people refusing.

“We give out tokens to people who are able to take the TTC . . . If you’ve injected drugs and are unable to take public transit, there’s a (free) taxi service,” he said. “If there’s something that’s missing, I would like to know and I would certainly advocate for that.”

Mihevc said there was also space at respite centres at Park Rd. and Cowan Ave. Respite centres are temporary and do not have to meet the city’s shelter standards such as having a shower facility.

“This really is a bandage on a bandage, these respite centres,” Mihevc said. “We can’t just flick a switch and open a fully functioning facility that adheres to our shelter standards, that takes a year.”

Aston, the Fred Victor director, said he hopes to add shower facilities and mental health services to the Better Living Centre in the coming weeks. They currently offer hot meals and accommodation for pets.

Aston said they could add 10 to 20 more cots if demand made it necessary.

“It is extremely hazardous to be outside for any length of time,” he said. “It’s that much more critical that city shelter system can respond quickly and adequately to the need of homeless people in the city.”

The centre, which will be open until April, was opened soon after city council voted to add 400 more beds for the homeless by the end of the winter.