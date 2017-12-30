Man seriously injured in North York shooting

A man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot late Friday night in North York.
The incident happened near Tobermory and Potsdam drives, which is in the vicinity of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road.
According to the Toronto Police Service’s Operations Centre, one or two gunshots were heard in the area shortly before midnight Friday, Dec. 29. A man was also seen screaming and running in the area.
A male victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was located outside a short time later suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with critical injuries.
Two possible suspects were seen getting into a beige car and speeding away from the scene. No further descriptive details are available at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
-with files from Torstar News
