Man seriously injured in North York shooting

A man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot late Friday night in North York.

The incident happened near Tobermory and Potsdam drives, which is in the vicinity of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road.

According to the Toronto Police Service’s Operations Centre, one or two gunshots were heard in the area shortly before midnight Friday, Dec. 29. A man was also seen screaming and running in the area.

A male victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was located outside a short time later suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with critical injuries.