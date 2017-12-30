First GO train rolls into new Downsview Park station

The first GO train rolled into the new Downsview Park GO station this morning about 10:30 a.m. before continuing on south to Union Station.

Located just west of Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive on the Barrie line, the new station, which is GO’s 66th, offers above-ground GO train service and underground TTC subway service which just came online Dec. 17.

The fully accessible Downsview Park station has elevators, escalators, ramps, and other features necessary for customers to travel with ease throughout the station.

The project, which was done in collaboration with the TTC and their Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, aims to allow customers to transition between subway and GO train service much like they do at Union Station.