Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in subway stabbing

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after a 29-year-old man was stabbed at the Bathurst subway station early yesterday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call for a person with a knife at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.
Police have released a security camera image of a suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify him.
Investigators report a 29-year-old man was on board an eastbound train when he got into an altercation with another man. That person then reportedly approached him, produced a knife, and assaulted the 29-year-old man.
The suspect is described as black, mid-twenties, and 6'0" with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black toque, black jacket, black pants, and was carrying a black backpack. He fled the scene on an eastbound subway train at Bathurst subway station.
Police are urging anyone who locates this man, who is considered armed, violent, and dangerous, to not approach him, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
