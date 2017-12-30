Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in subway stabbing

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after a 29-year-old man was stabbed at the Bathurst subway station early yesterday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for a person with a knife at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Police have released a security camera image of a suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify him.

Investigators report a 29-year-old man was on board an eastbound train when he got into an altercation with another man. That person then reportedly approached him, produced a knife, and assaulted the 29-year-old man.