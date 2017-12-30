ICYMI: Veal stolen, New Year's Eve mega-list and more

News 06:00 AM Bloor West Villager

Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.

Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of December 23 to 29.


1. 'Extremely large' load of veal vanishes in North York Christmas heist

Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8024459--extremely-large-load-of-veal-vanishes-in-north-york-christmas-heist/

2. Toronto police hunt men after Harbourfront parking lot attendant beaten

Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8023643-toronto-police-hunt-men-after-harbourfront-parking-lot-attendant-beaten/

3. Former Toronto high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation

Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8021719-former-toronto-high-school-teacher-charged-with-sexual-exploitation/

4. NEW YEAR'S EVE: A mega-list of events, fireworks, food, celebrations and more

Story: www.insidetoronto.com/whatson-story/8004943-new-year-s-eve-a-mega-list-of-events-fireworks-food-celebrations-and-more/

5. DINE SAFE TORONTO: Which 11 restaurants got a yellow conditional pass

Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/8025805-dine-safe-toronto-which-11-restaurants-got-a-yellow-conditional-pass/

