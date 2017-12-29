City of Toronto issues tips to avoid frozen pipes in your home

With extreme cold temperatures forecast to continue over the New Year’s long weekend, the City of Toronto is reminding residents how to prevent drinking-water pipes in their home from freezing.

To avoid frozen water pipes in your home, consider the following tips:

- Leave a tap open enough for a pencil-thin stream of flowing water, so there is some movement of water in pipes that might be vulnerable to freezing.

- Open kitchen, bathroom and laundry cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.