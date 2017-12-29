City of Toronto issues tips to avoid frozen pipes in your home

With extreme cold temperatures forecast to continue over the New Year’s long weekend, the City of Toronto is reminding residents how to prevent drinking-water pipes in their home from freezing.
To avoid frozen water pipes in your home, consider the following tips:
- Leave a tap open enough for a pencil-thin stream of flowing water, so there is some movement of water in pipes that might be vulnerable to freezing.
- Open kitchen, bathroom and laundry cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.
- Outdoor faucets are the first to freeze. Unscrew any hoses, turn off the outdoor water supply and let those taps drain.
- Insulate pipes most prone to freezing, especially near outside walls and in crawl spaces, attic and garage.
- If your pipes are prone to freezing, consider contacting a plumber for advice on how best to protect your home.
If your pipes are already frozen, consider the following steps to thaw them:
- Turn on a tap in the basement, preferably the cold water faucet in the laundry room.
- Use a blow dryer to warm the suspected frozen pipe for one to two hours. Check the blow dryer regularly to ensure it does not overheat.
- Place a warm towel or rag around the suspected frozen pipe.
- Depending on the outside temperature and the extent of freezing within the pipe, the thawing process could take between one and six hours.
To learn more about frozen pipes, go to www.toronto.ca/frozenpipes
If the steps above do not resolve the issue, call 311 or submit a service request online at www.toronto.ca/311 and someone from the city will investigate.
