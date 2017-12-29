What’s open, closed in Toronto on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) will be open on Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on January 1 from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) will be open on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

MALLS AND SHOPPING CENTRES

The Toronto Eaton Centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Yorkdale is open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Jan. 1.

Fairview Mall is open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Jan. 1.

Sherway Gardens is open Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Jan. 1.

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

Government buildings, post offices and most banks will be closed on Jan. 1.

All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

TRANSIT

The TTC will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Dec. 31, with most routes starting at 8 a.m. Most routes with Sunday late-evening service will continue until 4 a.m.

The TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will all be operating free of charge starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, with additional late-night trips added.

The TTC and GO Transit will operate on Sunday schedules on Jan. 1.



