Christmas tree lights spark blaze in midtown Toronto apartment

An electrical failure is believed to have caused a two-alarm Christmas tree fire in a midtown apartment early Friday.

The blaze broke out just after 1 a.m. Dec. 29 in a fourth-floor apartment at 1 Clarendon Ave. near St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road.

“We believe it was an electrical failure of the Christmas tree lights,” Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell said.

No one was hurt.

Eighteen trucks and 58 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“It’s really important that everybody check the strings of lights that they put on their trees every year for any defects or any bare wires that might come in contact with the tree and cause a short, thereby causing a possible fire,” said Powell, adding people should also ensure their trees are well watered and “they’re not next to any sort of heating appliance or ventilation that would help dry them out.”

Powell noted a tree fire spreads very quickly.

“A Christmas tree usually burns in one minute from bottom to top,” he said. “The longest it most likely would burn would be two minutes … and in the interim it’s set all your furniture, curtains and flooring on fire.”



