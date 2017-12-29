TTC, GO Transit offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

• On Line 4, the last train will leave Sheppard-Yonge Station at 3:58 a.m. for Don Mills Station.

During the TTC’s free period, fare boxes on buses and older streetcars will be covered and TTC paddle gates at all stations will be left open to ensure customers can move as quickly and easily as possible. PRESTO machines will be turned off and PRESTO card holders should not tap their cards.

On Jan. 1, 2018, the TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule, with subways and most routes starting service at 8 a.m.

GO TRANSIT

GO Transit and the UP Express will also be operating free of charge starting at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with additional late-night trips added.

Lakeshore West

• Extra trips will depart Aldershot at 11:31 p.m., 12:11 a.m. and 1:11 a.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 1:13, 1:43 and 2:43 a.m.

Lakeshore East

• Extra trip will depart Oshawa at 12:11, 12:41 and 1:41 a.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 12:43, 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

Milton

• Extra trips will depart Milton at 10 and 11 p.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 1:35 and 2:35 a.m.

Kitchener

• Extra trips will depart Georgetown at 10 and 11 p.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 1:45 and 2:45 a.m.

Richmond Hill

• No special late-night trips

Barrie

• Extra trips will depart Allandale at 10:25 p.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 12:25, 1:25 and 2:25 a.m.

• Cancelled trips from Union at 10 and 11 p.m.

Stouffville

• Extra trip will depart Lincolnville at 10:10 and 11:10 p.m.

• Extra trips will depart Union at 1:55 and 2:55 a.m.

Some bus trips will also be adjusted, cancelled or added across the network.

For more information on GO Transit's New Year's Eve service, click here.

BEYOND TORONTO

Mississauga Transit offers free service starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. Jan. 1. For a full schedule, click here.

Brampton Transit offers free service starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. with extended service on these routes: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 23, 29, 30, 35, 50, 51, 52, 53, 57, 501 and 502 (Routes 8, 29, 35, 51, 52, 53, and 57 to 1:30 am only).

York Region Transit offers free service starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Service will be extended until 5 a.m. Jan. 1 on some YRT/Viva routes. For a full schedule, click here.