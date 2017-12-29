Midtown Toronto apartment fully engulfed in two-alarm blaze

A two-alarm blaze at a midtown apartment building sent smoke into two other interconnected buildings Thursday, Dec. 28 evening.

Fire crews were called to 12 Broadway Ave. in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area at 8:05 p.m. Dec. 29.

“We had smoke migrate into the two adjacent buildings, number 8 and number 10,” Toronto Fire Services spokesperson District Chief Stephan Powell said, noting extra trucks were brought in to “provide ventilation in the apartment buildings.”

There were 17 trucks and 54 firefighters at the scene.

“We received many calls for this fire,” Powell said.

Portions of 12 Broadway were evacuated, and TTC buses were brought in to shelter the evacuees.

“It had a unique floor plan,” Powell said of the building.

A woman was taken to hospital but not directly as a result of the fire.

“The person did not suffer any injuries due to the fire,” Powell confirmed.

The fire was in a seventh-floor unit, and there was heavy smoke on the seventh-floor hallway.