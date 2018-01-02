Owners of a North York rooming house plead guity in 2016 fatal fire

Owners of a North York rooming house where a woman died during a fire on Nov. 30, 2016 pleaded guilty to Ontario Fire Code violations.

After the fire, Toronto Fire Services found and inspected other houses in North York and Scarborough belonging to Thevathurai and Balatharshini Akilan and their company, AKS Rental Management Inc., resulting in additional fines.

A 47-year-old woman, one of eight tenants in an illegal rooming house at 177 Elmhurst Ave., died in a fire the Ontario Fire Marshal ruled to be accidental, the City of Toronto said in a release on Dec. 28.

The house was found not to have a fire alarm system, and had insufficient exits, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide alarms, fire separations, fire rated doors and exit signage.