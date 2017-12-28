Woman treated for smoke inhalation after fire in East York home

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Virginia Avenue home Thursday, Dec. 28.

Firefighters were called to the Cosburn and Woodbine avenues area home just after 11 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in the living room, Toronto Fire Services said.

One woman, whose age was not released, was treated for smoke inhalation, but it was unclear if she received treatment on scene or was transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire, or a damage estimate, is not yet known.