Yonge Street businesses learn to de-escalate risky situations

As a busy restaurant in the heart of downtown Toronto, Salad King hosts its share of guests on a daily basis. Certain visitors, however, can create difficult – and even dangerous situations for staff, customers and themselves.

To respond to those situations, Salad King participated in a recent “Supporting People on the Streets” (SPOTS) program to help business owners and staffers identify and defuse potentially risky incidents. As part of a partnership between the Downtown Yonge BIA and the Toronto Drop-In Network, the workshop emphasized treating people with respect, providing support and de-escalating situations where someone may pose a threat to themselves or others due to mental health or addiction issues.

“They showed us how to spot (an at-risk person), how to approach them, the different mannerisms to use,” said Salad King owner Alan Liu.

Liu said there have been more than a few incidents where homeless people dealing with mental illness or addiction issues have come in and made customers and staff feel wary and uncomfortable.

“The important thing for us is to make sure we handle it in the right way,” he said. “We work in an environment where unfortunately there are a lot of people living on the street, but for a long time we didn’t have knowledge on how to deal with certain situations, so there’s a tendency to freeze up.”

Salad King manager Kirk Brady, who attended the SPOTS workshop, noted there were a few basic strategies that he was unaware of when facing a situation that requires de-escalation. For starters, he said, it’s important to ensure your arms are out at your sides in a non-threatening manner. Beyond that, it’s important to be aware that, while most at-risk people do not pose a threat, erring on the side of caution when they have their hands in their pockets, for instance, is never a bad idea.

Furthermore, if someone living on the street finds out that a certain business is friendly to the homeless, giving out leftover food at the end of the night or allowing people to loiter, word tends to spread quickly.

“One of the speakers (at the SPOTS workshop) was an at-risk person and it was interesting to get his perspective,” Brady said. “I certainly learned a lot that I never knew or hadn’t thought of before.

For instance, Brady learned that "if someone (living on the street) is making a lot of noise, they might not be mentally unwell or on drugs. They might just be doing it to get their own space."

Downtown Yonge BIA executive director Mark Garner said two SPOTS pilot classes which took place over the past year filled up quickly with local business owners searching for empathetic and compassionate ways to deal with situations that need to be de-escalated.