Toronto police release photos of men wanted in North York gas thefts

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted in a series of gas thefts from the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

Police believe the pair is responsible for five incidents of gasoline theft between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28 in northwest North York.

The suspects would fill up a black Dodge Ram SLT 4x4 truck and flee without paying, police said, adding the license plates were concealed.

Marc Sestito, 29, of Toronto, is described as 6’2, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair ponytailed hair.