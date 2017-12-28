Police look for masked man with long gun after Scarborough holdup

Police are looking for a man following an armed robbery at a Scarborough store Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said a masked man with a long gun in a garbage bag robbed a store on Malvern Street in the Sheppard Avenue and Markham Road area.

“The suspect was last seen northbound on Malvern,” Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

The suspect is 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket and a brown mask.