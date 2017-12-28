Young man in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing

One man is in custody while another is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Scarborough Wednesday night.
Toronto police said officers were called to Briarglen Court near Warden and Finch avenues at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 27.
“It began as a fight, and officers attended and arrested one of the males,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
Police said he was bleeding from the abdomen and was in critical but stable condition.
The arrested man was bleeding from the hand and was taken to a local hospital; his injuries weren’t considered serious.
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said a third patient was also taken to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.
