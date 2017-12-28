Young man in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing

One man is in custody while another is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Scarborough Wednesday night.

Toronto police said officers were called to Briarglen Court near Warden and Finch avenues at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 27.

“It began as a fight, and officers attended and arrested one of the males,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.