Toronto police investigate after Scarborough home shot up

Police are looking for more witnesses after a north Scarborough home was shot up early Thursday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Chester Le Boulevard near Victoria Park and Finch avenues for the sound of gunshots at 1:14 a.m. Dec. 28.

“Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 15 shots, and responding officers confirmed that there were bullet holes into a home,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

No one was hurt.