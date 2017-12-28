Toronto police investigate after Scarborough home shot up

Police are looking for more witnesses after a north Scarborough home was shot up early Thursday.
Toronto police said officers were called to Chester Le Boulevard near Victoria Park and Finch avenues for the sound of gunshots at 1:14 a.m. Dec. 28.
“Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 15 shots, and responding officers confirmed that there were bullet holes into a home,” police spokesperson Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
No one was hurt.
Police located multiple shell casings on Chester Le.
Police don’t have a description of the shooter.
Witnesses are asked to call 42 Division at 416-808-4200.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
