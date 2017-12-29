Toronto Budget Committee sending members to Scarborough and North York

Scarborough and North York residents are getting a chance to ask for changes to Toronto’s 2018 budget, and won’t have to go downtown to do it.

To make budget-making “widely accessible,” a three-person subcommittee led by Gary Crawford, Scarborough councillor and Toronto’s budget chief, will hear from the public in Scarborough and North York.

They’ll be at Scarborough Civic Centre on Jan. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m., and from 6 p.m. until there are no more presentations to hear.

On Jan. 9, the subcommittee sits during the same times at North York Civic Centre, and on Jan. 10, it hopes to see Scarborough and North York residents at Toronto City Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 6 p.m. onwards.