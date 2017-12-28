Scarborough wards get new boundaries in 2018

New ward boundaries in 2018 should make Scarborough politics a little different.

Scarborough will still have 10 municipal wards, and Victoria Park Avenue remains an unbroken line between the former borough and the rest of Toronto.

But the shapes of nine Scarborough wards change a bit, and each gets a new, higher number.

Converting from a 44 to a 47-seat Toronto council — a plan the Ontario Municipal Board upheld Dec. 15 — required tinkering with wards so their populations don’t fall too far below, or too high above, a city average by 2030.

Scarborough East Coun. Paul Ainslie likes this move toward “voter parity,” but isn’t happy the new boundaries take Guildwood, which he’s represented since 2006, out of his ward.

The Scarborough Bluffs subdivision is being added to a neighbouring ward, represented by Gary Crawford, whose population is shrinking.

Ainslie’s ward picks up territory in turn, but the process “left me scratching my head. I would have like to have kept the Guild,” he wrote last week.

Consultants who shaped the boundaries, which will stay in place until 2030, didn’t see any increase in Scarborough’s overall population until then, and were “evasive,” Ainslie said, when he reminded them the city expects a “huge influx of development” around Scarborough Town Centre due to the Bloor-Danforth subway extension.

Current wards have stood since 2000. The Agincourt district represented by Jim Karygiannis was expected to fall 21 per cent in population below the city average by 2026, so it’s being reshaped and expanded.

Karygiannis seemed unfazed last week, saying the only really “new” area for him was between Midland Avenue and Brimley Road north of Finch Avenue.