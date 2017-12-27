Toronto firefighters quickly put out kitchen fire in Moore Park home

Toronto firefighters quickly knocked down a one-alarm fire late Wednesday morning at a Moore Park area home.

Firefighters got the call at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 27 for a kitchen fire at a three-storey brick house on Glenrose Avenue in the Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Toronto fire spokesperson Capt. Michael Westwood reported firefighters had extinguished the fire by 11:59 a.m.

There were no injuries.