UPDATE: OPP open northbound DVP ramp to Hwy. 401 after fatal collision

The Highway 404 and northbound Don Valley Parkway on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a fatal collision on Wednesday morning.
The Ontario Provincial Police reported one person is dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on the Don Valley Parkway.
Police responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision on the DVP northbound on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound around 6 a.m. Dec. 27.
The northbound on-ramp from the DVP to Highway 401 eastbound, and the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 just west of the DVP, were closed for the OPP investigation.
